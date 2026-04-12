Some kiss of death from Donald Trump and the gang, wasn’t it? Despite pleas from right-wing figures across the world, Hungarian voters have decisively ousted Viktor Orban, bringing an end to the autocratic leader’s 16-year premiership.

Reaction as Viktor Orban booted out of office

On Sunday evening, Orban conceded the election to Peter Magyar and his TISZA party following a comprehensive defeat. The result has sent shockwaves across Europe, with several heads of state congratulating the new president, and heralding a ‘victory for Europe’.

“Today, Europe wins, and European values win. Congratulations to all Hungarian citizens for historic elections. Looking forward to working together with Peter Magyar, in order to secure a better future for all Europeans.” | Pedro Sanchez

“Ukraine is ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary. Europe and every European nation must get stronger, and millions of Europeans seek cooperation and stability. We are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations” | Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ed Davey burns JD Vance

In the UK, Keir Starmer hailed the victory as a ‘historic moment for democracy’. However, one man who wasn’t up for playing nice was Ed Davey. The leader of the Liberal Democrats was in a buoyant mood, and took the opportunity to mock those who had been rooting for an Orban victory.

He took aim at prominent right-wing figures, including Nigel Farage, and lauded the electorate for ‘defeating extremists’. However, the party leader saved his most scathing summary for JD Vance – referencing a rumour about a couch which, well… if you know, you know.

“Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Nigel Farage… your boy took a hell of a beating. Congratulations to the people of Hungary for showing that populist extremists can be defeated – even despite Donald Trump’s best efforts.”

“Also, has anyone noticed that wherever JD Vance goes, he just makes a mess? In Munich he insulted European allies. In Greenland he turned everyone against Trump. And now he’s helped Viktor Orbán lose re-election. Maybe better to spend more time on the couch.” | Ed Davey

Constitutional majority in play, making a bad night even worse for Viktor Orban

But, incredibly, losing the election might only tell half the story. The margin of victory for Magyar and his colleagues now takes centre stage. Should they win 133 seats or more, TISZA will secure a constitutional majority – giving them the power to fundamentally change how Hungary is run.

This is something Viktor Orban took advantage of during his reign, making a series of sweeping and increasingly authoritarian changes to national legislation. Should they reach the 133-mark, Magyar and TISZA will have the power to undo certain laws – and avoid deadlocks with ‘loyalists’ of the previous regime.

With 95% of the vote counted on Sunday, that dream is within touching distance of becoming a reality…