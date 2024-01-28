Marina Purkiss’s fierce clash with Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News has come back to haunt the Tory MP as new rule changes threaten to drive up food prices once again.

The UK has delayed border checks on goods coming from Europe five times since leaving the EU, but new rules will gradually start to be implemented from next week and they will soon start to drive up costs on certain foods.

Nearly half of what we eat in the UK comes from abroad and nearly two-thirds of that comes from the EU, meaning a massive proportion of foodstuff on sale in the UK is likely to get more expensive.

Trade barriers are already believed to have cost UK households £7 billion, which has compounded the cost of living crisis being felt in households across the continent.

Challenging Rees-Mogg on the matter last year, Purkiss accused the Tories of using culture wars to distract voters from the reality of life in Britain under their command.

“You’re drawing attention to these things that actually don’t impact people’s lives, and the reason you’re doing that is because otherwise people might just focus on the real grievances in their life which are basically caused by your government”, she said.

Reacting to the interview, former New Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell tweeted: “We need more Marina Purkiss types and fewer Jacob Rees-Mogg types on the airwaves”.

Watch the clip in full above.

We need more @MarinaPurkiss types and fewer @Jacob_Rees_Mogg types on the airwaves. https://t.co/JSVYcCmlz7 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 27, 2024

