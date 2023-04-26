Jacob Rees-Mogg met his match this week after he invited Marina Purkiss in for a debate on his new GB News show.

The former business minister’s suggestion that some see culture wars as being ‘dreamt up’ by right-wingers was skillfully put to bed by the political commentator.

She then outlined why issues such as renaming streets and editing Roald Dahl books has become such a big thing.

“You’re drawing attention to these things that actually don’t impact people’s lives, and the reason you’re doing that is because otherwise people might just focus on the real grievances in their life which are basically caused by your government”, Purkiss said.

