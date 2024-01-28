Carol Vorderman has been selected as a future leader of the country by a Laura Kuenssberg focus group.

The former Countdown star has been an outspoken critic of the government since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently working with Good Law Project to expose a ‘trove’ of cronyism material.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about her decision to sound the alarm over the way the country is being run, she said she felt compelled to speak out about those in charge during the country’s hour of need.

“There were wonderful people, good human beings, trying to help other human beings, yet for others it was a time of immense greed”, she said.

“I can’t get my head around it.

“To defraud the scared and the dying is the lowest you can go.

“And it was enabled by a Tory government that has never aplogised, not ever.

“Well, they say, we were doing our best but NO, NO, NO, NO.

“Doing their best would have been finding someone who said, ‘I think I can get access to PPE but I don’t want any profit, just my cost covered’.

“Not, ‘I’ve got this shell company, or I’ve just made up a company, and I want to make millions of pounds out of it’.

If you could pick anybody to run the country, who would it be?



Voters in #BBCLauraK’s focus groups tell us they’d like to see “Carol Vorderman, Alex Ferguson, Alan Sugar and Martin Lewis” as potential prime ministershttps://t.co/IYXBpfUNl5 pic.twitter.com/NRYQ3b61zi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 28, 2024

