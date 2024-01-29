The deputy leader of the UK Independence Party has quit her post, citing the “personal desires” of the party chairman, Ben Walker as a reason why.

Rebecca Jane, who took part in Big Brother and regularly appears on GB News, declared that the party once run by Nigel Farage is “dead” and derided it for not being able to find a leader in a stinging social media post.

She said the chairman wanted to get her “into bed” and was backing Lois Perry to become the leader of the party for similar reasons.

“Women need to be appreciated for talent. Not their physical appearance”, Jane added, saying “all credibility is out of the window” for the party that once attracted millions of voters.

Sadly, I was planted as the Deputy Leader of UKIP, because the chairman wanted to get me into bed. (Send sympathy to his fiancée)



It came to light when I started, safe to say, he absolutely didn’t get anywhere!



Lois Perry has been announced as a candidate for leader. (I turned… pic.twitter.com/dboYWPzCDC — Rebecca Jane (@LadyDetectives1) January 28, 2024

Jane, who took part in the eighteenth series of Big Brother in 2017, originally managed a property company which went bankrupt in 2009.

The reality star later founded a private investigation company – The Lady Detective Agency – which she later sold in 2018.

In 2017 she was the third person to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

During her time on the show she clashed with Deborah Agboola, and also had a relationship with fellow housemate Lotan.

She became deputy leader of UKIP in 2022.

