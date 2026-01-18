Truly, there is no limit to what some folk will moan about. Zia Yusuf, Head of Policy for Reform, took to the X platform on Saturday, bemoaning the fact that London Mayor Sadiq Khan was talking up an upcoming NBA fixture set to be held in London. Priorities, eh…

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage branded ‘pathetic’ for weak response to Trump’s UK tariff threat

London NBA game boils Reform blood… for some reason

Orlando Magic take on Memphis Grizzlies this evening, in a game anticipated to bring more than £100 million in revenue to the city. However, not everyone is impressed by the economic benefits of hosting the American franchise, with Yusuf more bothered about Khan’s social media output.

In response to the Mayor’s post about the match, the Reform representative accused Khan of ‘failing to celebrate London or British culture’ – a quite frankly comical assertion, for an event happening in the capital. If you think it sounds ridiculous, don’t worry, you’re not alone on that front.

One day we will have a Mayor of London who will celebrate Britain, England, London and our own culture.@policylaila https://t.co/bXS0fAI569 — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) January 17, 2026

Zia Yusuf slammed for reaction to money-spinning event

Emily Thornberry was scathing in her criticism, accusing Reform of ‘wanting to turn everything into a culture war’. The Labour MP for Islington South talked-up the benefits of hosting the match in the UK, and mocked Yusuf’s reaction online.

“Basketball is woke now? God forbid the Mayor celebrates £100 million being put into London’s economy. Wish I’d had a chance to discuss Reform’s desperate attempts to turn everything into a culture war when I was on Sky News this morning – but so much else going on!” | Emily Thornberry

Labour, Conservative MPs dunk on Zia Yusuf

There’s plenty more where that came from, too. Saqib Bhatti made it a cross-party takedown when he expressed his dismay, with the Conservative MP for Solihull telling Mr Yusuf to ‘go for a lie down’. We suppose that’s solid advice, if a basketball game is giving you high blood pressure…

“It’s all getting a bit silly for a Sunday. Not a fan of Sadiq Khan, but what is wrong with basketball? A Reform Mayor would cancel all international events? What about international musicians coming to the UK? Time for a lie down, Zia.” | Saqib Bhatti