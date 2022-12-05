Liz Truss has confirmed she WILL stand to keep her South West Norfolk seat at the next general election.

A spokesperson for the ex-PM confirmed the news this morning with the deadline for Tory MPs deciding if they want to run for parliament again approaching.

Truss resigned from the top job in late October after her tax-slashing mini budget caused chaos in Britain’s financial markets.

The ex-PM lasted just six weeks in No10, making her the UK’s shortest-serving premier in history.

But she’s determined to see through another term as an MP.

On Friday ex-Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who twice ran to be PM, announced his plans to leave Westminster.

He said his decision not to stand in his fifth election was one he had “wrestled with for some time”.

Fellow ex-PM Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has confirmed he will fight to keep his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

A decision on Matt Hancock’s future is still to be heard.

