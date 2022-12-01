Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister has confirmed.

Johnson will run for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next poll, expected to be held in 2024.

He has been an MP in the west London constituency since 2015, winning it with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, by which time he was prime minister.

It has been a Tory seat since its creation in 2010.

Thank you to Rabbi Stanley Coten and all the members of Ruislip Synagogue for such a warm welcome this week. The Jewish community, both in Ruislip and beyond, will always have my full support. pic.twitter.com/liYXL6U2wi — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 30, 2022

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

The source confirmed Mr Johnson’s decision to stand for a fourth time after the Telegraph first reported that he told his local Conservative Party of his intention.

But if a continuing Commons investigation finds he committed contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Johnson could face a fight for his seat in a by-election.

Since leaving No 10, Johnson appears to have embraced life as a backbencher, tweeting about a number of constituency visits including to Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High School this week.

He has also already started a lucrative post-prime ministerial career on the speaking circuit, having been paid £276,000 for a speech to American insurers barely a month after leaving No 10.

Partygate

Mr Johnson was forced from office in the summer after a slew of scandals – including Partygate – culminated in the mass resignation of ministers.

He plotted a return to the top job in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation, but dropped his comeback bid saying he had been unsuccessful in his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – to work together.

Clearly still harbouring a desire to return to Downing Street, Johnson could pose a challenge for Prime Minister Sunak, and has already caused a headache by joining a Tory rebellion against Sunak’s opposition to onshore wind.

Johnson’s decision to seek re-election comes amid a steady stream of Tory MPs saying they will stand down.

The party is braced for a growing exodus as opinion polls suggest the Conservatives are facing an almighty challenge to recover their popularity.

Polling

The latest polling suggests Labour would take Uxbridge and South Ruislip quite comfortably if there was an election tomorrow.

Current estimates put Labour on 53.4 per cent of the vote ahead of Johnson with 34.7 per cent.

