Matt Hancock has been humbled on social media after promoting his book, Pandemic Diaries, ahead of its launch this week.

As health secretary, Hancock was at the forefront of Britain’s battle against the Covid-19 virus, “trying to steer the country through the crisis in a world where information was scarce, judgements huge and the roadmap non-existent”, the synopsis to his book reads.

But he has drawn criticism for publishing his account with the pandemic still fresh in many people’s minds, particularly those who have lost loved ones.

According to the latest statistics, 210,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK.

That includes 597 people within the last week.

Reaction on social media has been humbling for Hancock.

Here’s what people have had to say:

Here's a pic of my mum & dad.

Mum died from covid.

My dad took his own life just 3 months later.

Enjoy the proceeds of your book. pic.twitter.com/Khajq20nUz — Owdrider (@owdrider) December 3, 2022

Trying desperately to gaslight the nation into believing your side of the story before the #CovidInquiry, Hancock? It won't work. — Chrissie🇺🇦 Grech (v)🇪🇺 (@ChrissieGrech) December 3, 2022

Profiteering from a pandemic response you mismanaged, lying about care home residents discharged from hospital without testing- blaming the care home staff. Your PPE deal for your pub landlord mate and you pissed off to the Jungle for 400K.



You've got blood on your hands Matt. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 2, 2022

It’s hard to be a Tory and not lie, hope you might find the time to apologise to @alexwickham from @politico ? pic.twitter.com/EDVG8W9GnA — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) December 2, 2022

