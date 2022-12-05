Matt Hancock has been humbled on social media after promoting his book, Pandemic Diaries, ahead of its launch this week.
As health secretary, Hancock was at the forefront of Britain’s battle against the Covid-19 virus, “trying to steer the country through the crisis in a world where information was scarce, judgements huge and the roadmap non-existent”, the synopsis to his book reads.
But he has drawn criticism for publishing his account with the pandemic still fresh in many people’s minds, particularly those who have lost loved ones.
According to the latest statistics, 210,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK.
That includes 597 people within the last week.
Reaction on social media has been humbling for Hancock.
Here’s what people have had to say:
