Liz Truss is desperately in need of a win, but it doesn’t look like she will be getting one any time soon. Less than six weeks into her premiership, the PM is locked in a battle to remain in office – and the letters of no confidence are allegedly piling-up.

PM battling for survival

According to TWO Sunday papers, the letters of no confidence could surpass the 100-mark. The 1922 Committee is set to resume its business on Monday, fuelling speculation that Liz Truss could be out of a job before the end of the week.

The remarkable ‘crash and burn’ has put Labour on a war-footing. It’s understood the opposition are already preparing for an early General Election. Should ANOTHER Tory vote of no-confidence trigger a new leadership contest, the appetite for a national vote will intensify.

Who are the Tories calling for Liz Truss to resign?

THREE serving Tory MPs have demanded her resignation this evening. The rebellious flurry has further weakened the tenuous grip Liz Truss has on her current role, and criticism of the Conservative leader is now coming from within her own ranks.

Since unveiling her disastrous economic plans, the British Pound has crashed, UK markets went into meltdown, and Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as Chancellor. Jeremy Hunt has stepped in as his replacement, but this has done nothing to quell the unrest.

A number of senior Tories are now in open revolt. It seems many believe that they backed the wrong horse during this summer’s protracted leadership battle. Running a government more chaotic than Boris Johnson’s was a tall order, but Liz Truss appears to have managed it.

Crispin Blunt was the first Tory MP to call for her head, saying that his party ‘needs to make a change’:

“I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed. The principal emotions of people watching her, doing her best to present, is some combination of pity or anger. I’m afraid it just won’t wash and we need to make a change.” | Crispin Blunt

Andrew Bridgen then following, giving a very short – but utterly damning – assessment of Liz Truss

“The Conservative Party cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better.” | Andrew Bridgen

Jamie Wallis went one further on Sunday evening, sending a LETTER to the PM

“In recent weeks, I have watched as the Government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our Party irreparably. Enough is enough. I have written to the Prime Minister to ask her to stand down as she no longer holds the confidence of this country.” | Jamie Wallis