Three Conservative MPs have said the “game is up” for Liz Truss ahead of what promises to be a long week for the prime minister.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all publicly called for the new Tory leader to go, with rumours that up to 100 MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady.

Three MPs have now called on Truss to go: Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and now Jamie Wallis. https://t.co/uMQgz7eOhC — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) October 16, 2022

Blunt told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

Asked how the party will get rid of her, he said: “If there is such a weight of opinion in the parliamentary party that we have to have a change, then it will be effected.

“Exactly how it is done and exactly under what mechanism – but it will happen.”

North West Leicestershire MP Bridgen became the second Conservative MP to publicly call for Truss to resign.

As the below shows, he has a habit of calling these things:

June 2013: Andrew Bridgen submits letter of no confidence in David Cameron



July 2018: Bridgen submits letter of no confidence in Theresa May



January 2022: Bridgen submits letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson



October 2022: Bridgen says Truss must go https://t.co/7oFWfURacJ — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 16, 2022

