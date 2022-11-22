Conservative MP Dr Liam Fox has said that reopening the debate on Brexit “is the very last thing that we need at the present time” during an interview with Sky News this morning.

“It’s a waste of everybody’s energy and we should just get on with the job in hand.”

He then set out three reasons why the move would not match up “in any way, shape or form” with the “spirit” of Brexit.

The senior Conservative MP emphasised how, in exchange for access to the single market, Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, must contribute to the bloc’s budget, accept freedom of movement, and adhere to some EU rules.

He told Sky News: “This talk about a Swiss relationship, they have to pay into the European budget, they have to accept free movement of people and they have to accept European laws over which they’ve got no control.

“I don’t see that as being in line in any way, shape or form with the spirit of our referendum or our exit from the EU.”

