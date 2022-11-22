Kiss FM presenter Jordan-Lee has shared the heartwarming moment a woman found out she had won their Cash Register prize of £101,000.

Gaynor struggled to contain her emotions after she was revealed to have bagged the prize money, saying she would use it to pay off her debt and put the heating on over the winter.

But she selflessly told the radio station only to send her £90,000 of the money, saying:

“I want you to give £11,000 to Cash for Kids.”

The charity gives out grants to help the children that need it most across the UK.

In 2021, it raised £21.4 million across the UK, supporting 548,102 children.

Watch the touching clip below:

It’s days like this that make me LOVE what I do 💞 Had the honour of giving Gaynor £101,000 on the cash register and WE ALL FELT THAT 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/93XveiN9On — Jordan-Lee (@Jordan_Lee) November 21, 2022

