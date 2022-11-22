A Just Stop Oil campaigner has defended protests blocking the M25 last week in a tense showdown, warning that “this is just the beginning”.

In a fiery exchange with Sky News’ Mark Austin, Indigo Rumbelow insisted the climate crisis is set to get “worse and worse and worse unless we act.”

Rumbelow described the situation as “incredibly grave” and said Just Stop Oil has one simple demand – for the government to stop licencing new gas and oil in the UK.

“We need everybody to come and join us so that we don’t have to cause this type of disruption on the motorways,” she said.

“We need to be sat outside parliament with tens and tens of thousands of people demanding an end to new oil and gas.”

Rumbelow added: “It is very clear the disruption will end as soon as the government issue a statement to stop new oil and gas.

“Protests will have to continue because, at the moment, I just do not know what else we’re going to do.”



