Lee Anderson’s response to a woman’s tweet on X has got people collectively scratching their heads trying to figure out what the heck he is talking about.

The Reform UK MP has been on a bit of a roll on social media of late, taking time out to bash the BBC at the weekend in response to a Have I Got News For You joke pointed at Nigel Farage.

But his latest outburst really surpasses all that.

Responding to a woman called Jessica on X, who questioned whether men really have it hard, the right-wing politician decided the best response was to give a shout-out to the Battle of The Somme… in 1916.

Needless to say, the reaction has been pretty hilarious!

Not feeling great today lads – got my monthly Battle of The Somme pic.twitter.com/QCCDRm11uX — Grace (@graceyldn) December 9, 2024

Hope all the fellas going out to the Battle of the Somme today have a good one x pic.twitter.com/qhjBCfQikC — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) December 9, 2024

Very true. Every day I wake up and think: “Fuck sake, off to fight in The Battle of The Somme again.” Bloody sick of it. pic.twitter.com/vS4V2sHSR4 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 9, 2024

Lee Anderson was born in 1967. pic.twitter.com/BgzhLM1klF — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) December 9, 2024

