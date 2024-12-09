The European Union has put pen to paper on a substantial Latin American trade deal as post-Brexit Britain continues to struggle to find new markets to trade with.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen toasted a “historic milestone” after an agreement was made with leaders of the Mercosur bloc in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo.

The agreement, which took 25 years to complete, creates a free-trade zone spanning more than 700 million people.

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and newcomer Bolivia will now trade more freely with EU nations, just as Donald Trump threatens to launch a global trade war when he returns as US president next month.

“We are sending a clear and powerful message,” von der Leyen told a joint press conference. “In an increasingly confrontational world, we demonstrate that democracies can rely on each other. This agreement is not just an economic opportunity. It is a political necessity.”

EU and Mercosur (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia) agree a free trade deal



A joint market of 720 million consumers



European Health and Food Standards will remain untouched



Still trying to make Brexit work @Keir_Starmer @RachelReevesMP ? pic.twitter.com/BwVKzZU2wu — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 7, 2024

Related: Brexit ‘delivered the opposite of what it promised’, Angela Rayner admits