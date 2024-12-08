The last we heard, Lee Anderson was meant to be a self-styled champion of free speech. However, after the Have I Got News For You Twitter/X account took a pot-shot at him and Nigel Farage, the MP for Ashfield didn’t exactly see the funny side.

Lee Anderson teased by prominent Twitter/X account

Following yet another appearance on Question Time, Nigel Farage – whose apparent boycott of the BBC didn’t last beyond the summer – split audiences, with his takes on Brexit and immigration. He clashed with Alastair Campbell on several occasions, sparking some fiery exchanges.

Given his reputation as a right-wing firebrand, Farage is used to taking a few pelters here and there. The HIGNFY account decided he was fair game on this occasion, making a mockery of both the Reform leader AND his party colleague Lee Anderson.

Stumped by the question and down to his last lifeline, one Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant realises that phoning his friend Lee isn't going to win him the jackpot pic.twitter.com/w1vMsE7l0b — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 6, 2024

What did Lee Anderson say in reply?

The slight at Mr. Anderson’s intelligence is, at best, some very mild patter. You’d think it wouldn’t be anywhere near enough to cause a bit of a head-loss. However, Lee was far from impressed by the post – and hit back with an ominous message for the BBC:

“When we’ve sorted border control out, we’re coming for YOU next. That’ll save us a few billion a year.” | Lee Anderson

The Reform Party are keen to ‘defund’ the BBC, believing – among many things – that the institution harbours a left-wing bias. On an unrelated note, Thursday was Mr. Farage’s 38th appearance on Question Time. Alas, their crusade against the broadcaster continues in earnest.

Fair or dangerous? Ashfield MP’s jibe at BBC splits opinion

Some will see Lee Anderson’s retort as him merely ‘giving some back’. Others, such as lawyer and political commentator Peter Stefanovic, believe the message is much more sinister – and he claims that the threat exposes the ‘dangers’ of backing Reform.

“Just a Reform Party MP actually threatening to shut down the BBC – a public service broadcaster – because a political satire show made fun of him and party leader Nigel Farage. We can never allow this dangerous bunch anywhere near power.” | Peter Stefanovic