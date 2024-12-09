Manchester United fans might have anticipated a turnaround when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club in late 2023.

Instead, the partnership has coincided with one of United’s worst starts to a season in years, leaving many questioning whether Ratcliffe’s track record in sports is a harbinger of bad fortunes.

United’s Troubles Amplified Under INEOS

Ratcliffe’s INEOS took control of Manchester United’s football operations, inheriting a struggling squad and management structure. Yet, decisions such as the unclear role of director Dave Brailsford, known for his cycling achievements, and the continuation of systemic flaws have left fans and analysts unimpressed.

The situation recalls a pattern seen across Ratcliffe’s other sports ventures.

The INEOS Pattern: Reverse Midas Touch?

Manchester United is not the first team to falter under INEOS ownership. Ratcliffe’s history in sports paints a cautionary tale:

OGC Nice: The French football club, purchased by INEOS in 2019, saw inconsistent performances and unfulfilled potential. Fans often criticize the lack of ambition and poor decision-making at the helm.

Lausanne-Sport: This Swiss club underperformed and even faced relegation following INEOS’s acquisition in 2017. Despite investments, Lausanne’s trajectory has disappointed fans and stakeholders alike.

Mercedes F1: The Formula 1 team INEOS sponsors suffered a sharp decline in competitiveness after years of dominance, suggesting Ratcliffe’s involvement didn’t bring the expected innovation or stability.

Team Sky (INEOS Grenadiers): Once a powerhouse in cycling, the team has failed to maintain its edge under INEOS ownership, with diminishing wins in major competitions.

Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup Campaign: Despite significant financial backing from INEOS, Ainslie’s team has underperformed, falling short in achieving its goals on the global stage.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe led INEOS took over Nice in 2019 they have had 7 managers in 5 years.



The coaches didn't last 2 full seasons under INEOS. Ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Dan Ashworth are gone in a space of weeks. The Glazers are still here.pic.twitter.com/mBlsV8lLLd — Kyama (@ElijahKyama_) December 8, 2024

Fans Are Noticing

United supporters are already voicing concerns. As one fan tweeted, Ratcliffe “has tanked Nice and Lausanne,” warning that United might be next. Another described the businessman’s sports investments as “a history of mediocrity”.

A Grim Outlook?

While Ratcliffe’s investments bring undeniable financial backing, his sports portfolio reveals a troubling trend: a failure to translate wealth into success. For Manchester United, a club desperate to reclaim past glories, the early signs suggest Ratcliffe’s involvement could exacerbate existing issues rather than solve them.

Beginning to get the distinct impression INEOS might not really know what they're doing… — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) December 8, 2024

INEOS first 10 months at #MUFC



– Extend ETH contract & sack him, costing £millions

– Appoint Ashworth & sack him, costing £millions

– Unprecedented ticket price rise

– Mass redundancies

– Overseeing worst on-field results since 1980s (28 league games, 35 points from takeover) — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) December 8, 2024

Ratcliffe’s challenge now is to prove that his tenure at Old Trafford won’t follow the fate of his other ventures. If he fails, United might be adding another chapter to the “Curse of Jim Ratcliffe.”

