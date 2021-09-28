Led By Donkeys has sent a timely reminder to Nigel Farage as Boris Johnson prepares to send the army in to resolve the current petrol crisis.

Army tanker drivers have been put on standby in preparation to deliver fuel in order to ease the chaos at petrol stations, the Government has announced in the face of mounting pressure.

Military drivers will get specialised training in preparation for their deployment while certain HGV licences will be extended to help tackle the issue, ministers announced on Monday.

An extension to ADR driver licences permitting drivers to maximise their available capacity instead of being taken out of circulation for refresher training purposes was also announced.

Empty shelves

The move comes as supermarkets also reported issues caused by driver shortages.

Tesco has warned the government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run-up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.

The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.

Pubs, too, have called for a visa plan to keep their doors open, while turkey farmers have warned that there could be a “national shortage” on the way if the shortage of labour is not addressed.

Farage

The procession of bad news has led to campaign group Led By Donkeys to step in with a useful reminder of a tweet sent by Nigel Farage in 2017.

He said: “If Brexit is a disaster, I will go and live abroad, I’ll go and live somewhere else.”

In the words of Malcolm Tucker, fuckity bye, Nigel!

