The far-right group Britain First has registered as a political party after its application was approved by the Electoral Commission, provoking widespread fury.

Party leader Paul Golding said he was “ecstatic” and would start “building the electoral arm of our party”.

The party was deregistered in 2017 after it failed to renew its registration on time.

In 2018, Facebook removed the group’s pages saying it had repeatedly violated its community standards.

Golding was also found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act after refusing to give police access to his mobile phone on his return from a political trip to Russia.

Leftist bias

Mr Golding thanked supporters for donating thousands of pounds, saying: ‘We have fought long and hard against unbelievable corruption and leftist bias to get to this point.

“Britain First can now build an elections-winning machine capable of taking on the treacherous Old-Gang parties.

“This day will go down in British history as a landmark day for freedom and democracy.

“We have struck a mighty blow against the establishment plan to bar patriotic political parties from contesting elections.”

Reactions

1.

Today, remember Jo Cox.



The last words she heard were ‘Britain First’



We are better than this.https://t.co/SZ3ez6ewDR — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 27, 2021

2.

🇬🇧 Electoral Commission re-registers Britain First



🇬🇧 Convicted terrorist Paul Golding still runs the show



🇬🇧 BF was deregistered in February 2017 after failing to renew its registration in time



🇬🇧 EC fined BF in 2019 for multiple electoral offences



Reject the fascist threat! pic.twitter.com/hSIyf1fJWX — Daniel Pitt (@RunGutoRun) September 27, 2021

3.

I'm worried about Britain First for two reasons and only two reasons:



1️⃣

Tories will distance themselves from them as a way of making themselves look moderate.



2️⃣

Our media will treat them as a legitimate viewpoint and use the decision of the Electoral Commission to justify it. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 27, 2021

4.

Today, the @ElectoralCommUK registered Britain First as a political party#BritainFirst is a far-right, fascist political organisation formed in 2011 by former members of the BNP. The BNP was created from the NF



If it can be shown to insight racial hatred, could it be barred? https://t.co/YTrfBue5Sy pic.twitter.com/43lsVNEYZE — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) September 27, 2021

5.

Britain First has registered as a political party again? Apparently having a leader with a conviction for terrorism is perfectly acceptable now in British politics — Clive Hallam 🇪🇺🇬🇧Proud European💉💉 (@challam19) September 28, 2021

6.

Another utterly tragic day for post-Brexit Britain, as grotesque far-right group Britain First appear to have been formally recognised by the @ElectoralCommUK as a 'legitimate' political party, registered & led by a thug imprisoned in 2018 for religiously aggravated harassment. https://t.co/ZRtLHHgZw4 pic.twitter.com/vgfCaVNDnM — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 27, 2021

7.

Britain First's Paul Golding was found guilty of an offence under the terrorism act in 2020.



Thomas Mair shouted "Britain First" when he murdered MP Jo Cox.



Britain First de-registered as a political party in 2017, has been re-registered…https://t.co/oHMrM6RTQ6 — Top News (@TopNewsWorks) September 27, 2021

8.

Fuel scarcity, supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, soaring house prices, and now #BritainFirst are allowed to become a "real" party even though one of them murdered a sitting MP. This UK really is circling the drain. — Richard.eth (@RichardBMooney) September 28, 2021

