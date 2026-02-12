It may have been a tricky couple of weeks for Keir Starmer, but it seems events in Westminster have had no negative impact on his favourability.

After a brief period when his premiership seemed on the verge of collapsing – and is still navigating choppy waters – Starmer has actually seen his polling numbers improve.

According to the latest favourability polling from YouGov, Starmer has seen a ten-point improvement compared to last month.

READ NEXT: Roars of laughter at MP’s zinger to Reform

Polling from this week found that 22% of people had a favourable view of Starmer, up four points on mid-January.

Meanwhile, 69% had an unfavourable view of the Labour leader, down six points.

Whilst his net favourability is still at a far-from-ideal -47, it is an improvement on the -57 he was on four weeks ago.

Labour voters are now split on their opinion of Keir Starmer, having previously seen him unfavourably by a 16 point margin



Favourable: 46% (+7 from 15-16 Jan)

Unfavourable: 46% (-9)

Net: =0 (+16)https://t.co/QNKYXuEdTA pic.twitter.com/Nk9IUynTg8 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 12, 2026

This comes the day after separate data from More In Common found that Labour had closed the gap on Reform at the top of the polls.

And although Starmer remains the most unpopular of the major party leaders in British politics, none of them actually have a positive net favourability among the public.

The best result was for Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who had a net favourability of -8.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage came away with the second-worst score, with a net favourability of -37.