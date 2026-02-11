There were roars of laughter in the House of Commons after Independent MP Ayoub Khan fired a zinger towards Reform.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Birmingham Perry Barr MP – who was sat the row behind the members for Reform – got the chance to ask a question to Keir Starmer.

He started by saying: “Rubbish is building up right under my nose.”

As Khan said this though, he looked down to Richard Tice, Sarah Pochin and Nigel Farage, and let his eyes do the talking.

This prompted laughter from all sides of the house as a stunned Tice turned around to look at Khan.

You can watch the moment below.

Khan went on to ask the PM if he could take action in Birmingham to address the ongoing bin strikes in the city.

Starmer said his government was doing “everything we can to resolve the situation.”