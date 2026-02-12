England’s NHS waiting list has fallen to its lowest level in almost three years – a significant shift after years of mounting pressure.

By the end of December 2025, 7.29 million people were waiting for routine treatments such as hip and knee operations, the lowest figure since February 2023.

We've cut NHS waiting lists again.



From expanding surgical hubs and Community Diagnostic Centres across the country, to more evening and weekend clinics, in 2025 we delivered a record year for elective care activity in the NHS.



The action we've taken: https://t.co/eO5cldGafQ pic.twitter.com/6vk1OtzKXb — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 12, 2026

While the drop will be welcomed, the picture in A&E tells a much tougher story.

The latest monthly figures from NHS England show long waits in emergency departments are not going away. In fact, the number of patients stuck on trolleys for more than 12 hours after being assessed has hit a record high.

More than 71,500 people in January 2026 waited over 12 hours for a hospital bed after doctors had decided they needed to be admitted. This is the highest number since records began in 2010.

In practical terms, that means nearly one in five patients admitted through A&E faced waits of half a day or more – a stark reminder that, despite modest improvements in headline waiting lists, the NHS is still grappling with deep-rooted capacity problems.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the lower waiting lists, but said big challenges remained in the health service.

He said: “Despite having to deal with flu and industrial action, the NHS has managed to continue cutting waiting lists, thanks to a Herculean effort this winter.

“This government has cut waiting lists by more than 330,000, with hundreds of thousands more people treated within 18 weeks. That’s not happening by chance – it’s because we delivered record levels of care in 2025.

“This progress is driven by unprecedented investment and modernisation of our health service, and above all by the dedication of NHS staff.

“Whether it’s by opening up new community diagnostic centres, rolling out surgical hubs to tackle backlogs, or investing in modern equipment and technology, we are rebuilding our NHS.

“There’s so much more to do, but people can take hope and optimism from the fact that the NHS is finally on the road to recovery.”

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, highlighted that the reduction in waiting lists had been achieved despite strikes from resident doctors, labelling this a “triumph” for the hard work of staff.