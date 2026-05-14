A Reform UK councillor has been suspended by the party over a number of vile social media posts he shared.

Sheffield councillor Nathaniel Menday shared pictures of swastikas, Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf and other far right iconography like the Sonnenrad, or ‘sun wheel’, on a now deleted X account.

Other posts saw Menday claim the UK has a “subhuman underclass” and describe people the UK as being ‘fatter, uglier and poorly dressed’ when compared to those in continental Europe.

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Since the posts were uncovered and shared by the Sheffield Star, Menday has been suspended by Reform, just five days after he was elected as Sheffield City councillor for the Woodhouse ward at last week’s local elections.

Sheffield Reform UK councillor Nathaniel Menday suspended after 'subhuman underclass' social media posts exposed https://t.co/5ADjTZCWbU — The Star, Sheffield (@SheffieldStar) May 13, 2026

Reform have said Menday’s posts habve brought the party “into disrepute.”

“Reform UK does not support such comments,” a spokesman told the Star.

Labour councillor Minesh Parekh said Menday was “clearly unfit for public office and should do the decent thing and resign.”

The Sheffield City councillor said his election shows Reform UK’s vetting processes are an “absolute joke.”

Before the local elections, the Times had reported that Menday once described the Nazis as “real visionaries.”

New Sheffield Reform councillor Nathaniel Menday has been suspended over historic social media posts.

He reportedly shared photos on X of a Nazi flag with a swastika and an image of Hitler's Mein Kampf.

ITV Calendar challenged him about his views when he won his seat last week. pic.twitter.com/LnItKJeL7U — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) May 14, 2026

The publication reported that Menday also previously described himself as an “ethno-nationalist” and encouraged the use of white supremacist symbols.

Since the local elections, a number newly-elected Reform councillors have already left their posts.

Earlier this week, Reform councillor Stuart Prior resigned from two councils over claims he shared racist posts on social media.

He has been expelled from the party.