Keir Starmer’s cabinet have rallied around the prime minister after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called on him to resign.

On Monday, Sarwar called for Starmer to step down as prime minister, saying the “distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change.”

This came after the resignation of Starmer’s director of communications Tim Allan, the day after the PM’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quit.

READ NEXT: Reform accused of ‘copying BNP campaign tactic’ – and now face police probe

But almost immediately after Sarwar started giving his speech, senior members of Starmer’s cabinet – who had so far been quiet on matters – released statements of support for the prime minister.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, justice secretary David Lammy, energy secretary Ed Miliband, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, defence secretary John Healy, and housing secretary Steve Reed all posted messages of support on social media within minutes of each other.

Keir Starmer won a massive mandate 18 months ago, for five years to deliver on Labour’s manifesto that we all stood on.



We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Ed Miliband has publicly backed Keir Starmer pic.twitter.com/Kpjwb9bH7O — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

Keir led our party to victory and won a mandate for change. Waiting lists are falling, wages are rising, new rights for renters and leaseholders. We need to stay the course and deliver the change this country voted for. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) February 9, 2026

The British public gave Keir a huge mandate only 18 months ago.



They wanted a Labour government. They want us to deliver the change we promised. They expect us to get on with the job.



The PM has my fullest support in leading this government and this country. — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) February 9, 2026

Later this week, Keir Starmer will lead our delegation to the Munich Security Conference. At this crucial time for the world, we need his leadership not just at home but on the global stage, and we need to keep our focus where it matters, on keeping our country safe. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, health secretary Wes Streeting and technology secretary Liz Kendall both told Sky’s Beth Rigby that they believe Starmer should stay on as prime minister.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall has said she believes Sir Keir Starmer should survive as prime minister.



The cabinet minister told Sky's political editor @bethrigby that the government needs to "steady the ship, but we also need to change course" pic.twitter.com/nUgO2y9czP — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 9, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Spoken to Wes Streeting for Electoral Dysfunction podcast in past hour.



Acknowledges atmosphere "febrile" but tells me "Keir Starmer doesn't need to resign"



"It has not been the best week for the government"



"Give Keir a chance" — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 9, 2026

This was followed by a statement from home secretary Shabana Mahmood, meaning all cabinet ministers have now backed Starmer to continue as prime minister.

🚨 BREAKING: Shabana Mahmood has publicly backed Keir Starmer



All Cabinet Ministers have now backed Starmer to stay on as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/IgyMLmEv61 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

Along with ministers, Angela Rayner – who has recently emerged as the bookies’ favourite to take over from Starmer as Labour leader – said the PM has her “full support.”

She said in a post on social media that the “worst possible response” to the Peter Mandelson scandal would be “to play party politics or factional games.”