Despite a tumultuous few days for Sir Keir Starmer and the government, Labour have actually closed the gap on Reform in new polling.

Over the last week, there’s been chaos and uncertainty in Labour amid speculation that the Peter Mandelson scandal could bring Starmer’s premiership to an end.

However, with Starmer seemingly safe for now after securing the full backing of his cabinet, new polling from More In Commons appears to show recent events have had little impact on Labour’s popularity.

In fact, Labour have actually increased their polling, closing the gap on Reform in the process.

According to More In Common’s polling – based on fieldwork from 6-10 February, Labour are up two points compared to the start of February.

At the same time, there has been no change in Reform’s popularity, providing yet more evidence to the theory that the party’s support has stalled.

A percentage point increase for the Tories also means the two traditional main parties have reached their highest joint polling since October, More In Common’s Luke Tryl pointed out.