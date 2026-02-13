Green MP Ellie Chowns drew applause from the Question Time audience after delivering a spot-on takedown of Nadine Dorries and Reform UK.

On Thursday, the North Herefordshire MP and Reform’s Dorries were on the BBC politics show alongside defence minister Luke Pollard and shadow science minister Ben Spencer.

During the show, the panel discussed Jim Ratcliffe’s inflammatory comments from this week in which he claimed the United Kingdom had been ‘colonised’ by immigrants.

The comments prompted widespread condemnation and Ratcliffe has since apologised for his choice of wording.

On Question Time, Dorries acknowledged that Ratcliffe’s choice of language was wrong and that he had been wrong in his claim that the British population had ‘grown by 12 million’ since 2020.

However, Dorries – who is one of several ex-Tories to have taken a right-hand turn and walk down the light-blue brick road to Farage’s Reform – supported Ratcliffe’s argument that immigration is “out of control.”

As she claimed this was not “hard-right rhetoric,” Chowns hit back perfectly, breaking down how Reform’s current iteration has been years in the making.

“Reform and before it the Brexit Party, and before when it UKIP, has been busy for many years fermenting this idea that immigration is the problem in this country,” she said.

“It’s completely untrue. Inequality is the problem in this country.

“The housing problems are because we have had 40 years of governments not investing in housing.

“The health problems we’ve got in this country is because we’ve had governments failing, including the government of which you were a part of for 14 years, to invest in our public services, presiding over decline.”

Her comments sparked huge applause from the audience, and you can watch them below.

The Green Party’s Ellie Chowns MP is right:



“Reform, and before it the Brexit Party, and before it UKIP, have been busy for many years fomenting this idea that immigration is the problem in this country. It’s completely untrue. Inequality is the problem in this country.” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/V5xCjzCcr5 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 12, 2026

Later in the programme, Chowns