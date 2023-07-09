Keir Starmer has been quoted as saying he ‘hates tree-huggers’ by the Sunday Times – and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has expressed her support for the Labour leader’s position on the matter.

Starmer, Reeves pour scorn on climate protesters

As per Sunday’s report, the Labour leader allegedly clashed with Ed Miliband over the party’s green policies. Miliband, whose portfolio covers the environment and energy, is a staunch supporter of renewables. But this is said to be causing friction within the shadow cabinet.

According to the article, Starmer reacted indifferently to one of Miliband’s ‘green agenda’ presentations. In his feedback, Sir Keir spoke about the need to prioritise economic recovery over ‘hope and change’. It was at this point he allegedly said that he hated tree-huggers.

Labour leader lays into ‘tree-huggers’, as shadow chancellor lambasts activists

The bizarre outburst threatens to undermine members of the opposition who are leading the charge for sustainable growth. It’s common knowledge that Starmer is no supporter of Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion, and other disruptive climate protesters.

It seems this cynicism runs deep through the Labour Party, too. Rachel Reeves was quizzed about her boss’ comments during a Sunday morning appearance on Sky News. According to the front-bencher, climate activists are actually ‘making things worse’…

“I’ve got not time for Just Stop Oil. If they want to tackle climate change, they should engage with the policy. They aren’t gaining support, they are doing the opposite. It is totally counter-productive. I do care about the climate emergency, but this isn’t the way to do things.”

“Look, I love a tree, but what I don’t like is needless disruption to people’s lives. You aren’t going to solve the climate emergency by stopping people going to work and stopping sporting events. Think again. You’re not helping, you’re making things worse.” | Rachel Reeves