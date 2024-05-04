The Green Party have been given a serious springboard to get another MP into Parliament, following an encouraging set of results in the Local Elections this week. With 102 of 107 regional votes declared, the left-leaners have gained an extra 65 councillors.

Green Party enjoy vote surge – with a new MP in sight

Nationally, their vote share has increased substantially – and there’s now talk of the party making waves in Westminster.

They’ve enjoyed success countrywide, winning their first ever seats in Newcastle, Sefton, Redditch and South Norfolk. They have become the largest party within the Hastings Borough Council. However, it’s the Green gains in Bristol that have turned heads.

The party has secured 34 of the 70 seats available to the in the south-west city, falling agonisingly short of an overall majority. However, they have established a significant lead over second-placed Labour, who could only muster 21 seats.

That’s all folks. Two Green councillors in Lawrence Hill and the new electoral map of Bristol is complete. pic.twitter.com/nWAWMhg9gR — Martin Booth (@beardedjourno) May 3, 2024

Green Party now ‘largest in Bristol’

What’s more, all 14 council seats in the newly established ‘Bristol Central’ constituency have turned Green. This political shift has now got the party and its supporters plotting a game-changing victory in the upcoming General Election.

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party, will likely square-off against Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State Thangam Debbonaire when the national polls open. Speaking on Saturday, Denyer is bullish about her chances of becoming Bristol’s next MP.

“The people of this city know that we don’t have to accept politics as usual. Something better is possible, if we vote for it.”

“As MP candidate for Bristol Central at the coming general election, I’m looking forward to giving Bristolians another opportunity to demonstrate their values by voting for real change and hope at the national level.” | Carla Denyer

Can the Greens double their number of MPs?

The only other serving Green MP is Caroline Lucas. The Honourable Member for Brighton Pavillion has been in office since 2010, and has promptly issued a rallying call to Bristolians, encouraging them to ‘make history’ during their next trip to the ballot box:

“Fabulous results in Bristol! The Green Party now holds *every* local seat in the Bristol Central constituency. This is a great springboard for General Election. Everyone should get involved, make history, and vote for Carla Denyer.” | Caroline Lucas