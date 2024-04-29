Government plans to roll out a major overhaul of the welfare system have sparked backlash on social media.
People suffering from depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits, it was revealed by the Work and Pensions Secretary today.
Mel Stride announced plans to overhaul the way disability benefits work in a statement to the Commons on Monday, with proposals aimed at providing “more tailored support in line with their needs”.
In a Green Paper due to be published alongside Mr Stride’s statement, ministers will set out plans to reform personal independence payments (PIP), the main disability benefit, through changes to eligibility criteria and assessments.
The plans, which will be consulted on over the coming months, also include proposals to “move away from a fixed cash benefit system”, meaning people with some conditions will no longer receive regular payments but rather improved access to treatment if their condition does not involve extra costs.
But the plans haven’t gone down well with people on social media.
Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:
