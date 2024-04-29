Government plans to roll out a major overhaul of the welfare system have sparked backlash on social media.

People suffering from depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits, it was revealed by the Work and Pensions Secretary today.

Mel Stride announced plans to overhaul the way disability benefits work in a statement to the Commons on Monday, with proposals aimed at providing “more tailored support in line with their needs”.

In a Green Paper due to be published alongside Mr Stride’s statement, ministers will set out plans to reform personal independence payments (PIP), the main disability benefit, through changes to eligibility criteria and assessments.

The plans, which will be consulted on over the coming months, also include proposals to “move away from a fixed cash benefit system”, meaning people with some conditions will no longer receive regular payments but rather improved access to treatment if their condition does not involve extra costs.

But the plans haven’t gone down well with people on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:

'The attack on 'woke' didn't really land because the examples are so pitiful.'

@mrjamesob believes that taking benefits away from people with depression and anxiety is 'so far removed from reality it's hard to believe it's becoming central policy'. pic.twitter.com/UU2HSejgyW — LBC (@LBC) April 29, 2024

Haven't seen any polling but my sense is the Tories have miscalculated the value of a dividing line on benefits for people with mental illnesses.



Plenty of middle class professionals with depression/anxiety who are also being insulted with "pull your socks up" BS. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 29, 2024

Today, the Government have yet again gone on the attack by singling out Disabled people as a burden on the benefits system.

Utterly untrue, but we continue to be the whipping community for ALL government economic failure.

Enough. This is just cruelty.https://t.co/YgqvpQFmRV — Disability Rights UK (@DisRightsUK) April 29, 2024

A “full-on assault on disabled people”.



People with depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits, DWP's @MelJStride says. This forms part of what he calls a “grownup conversation” but I think most would use different words to describe it.https://t.co/KSjjLAlx7J — Ben Claimant 💚 Join a Union (@BenClaimant) April 29, 2024

"People with depression or anxiety could lose sickness benefits, says UK minister"



Fresh meat for the Tory hate machine. Because going after asylum seekers and immigrants is so last week… https://t.co/7gQXQy68He — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 29, 2024

Subtly, this is an attempt to stoke culture war resentments. The idea being implied is that people with depression and anxiety are 'snowflakes'. The tories want a week long onslaught of op-eds from privately educated commentators who know little of economic adversity. pic.twitter.com/pxQVF0Ct5t — Darren McGarvey (@lokiscottishrap) April 29, 2024

People with mild depression to have benefits withdrawn.



That should ensure that it stops being mild. — Fr Paul ✠ (@revpaulwhite) April 29, 2024

Related: Tory rebels plot against Rishi Sunak ahead of challenging local elections