The BBC said it takes any allegations “seriously”, confirming it has been in touch with external authorities alongside conducting its own inquiries.

The corporation said it was made aware of a complaint in May but that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.

A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the broadcaster said.

