Labour has recorded a famous win in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s constituency in a result that is likely to send shivers down the spine of the former business secretary.

Clare Moody won the police and crime commissioner election in Avon and Somerset, taking the post from the Conservatives.

She beat her Conservative predecessor Mark Shelford by more than 4,900 votes on a low turnout.

The force’s region covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Somerset, Bath and Rees-Mogg’s constituency of North Somerset.

Speaking to the BBC after the result was announced, Moody said she was “delighted”.

“I’m thrilled to have won this election. It’s a huge challenge ahead, it’s a big job. But I’m really excited,” she said.

“We knew it was going to be tight.

“To be able to stand here and know that I’ve now got all the work ahead of me, but in that position where I can actually do things. I can make things happen, I can fulfil opportunities in the role.”

The total ballots cast for each candidate are:

Clare Moody (Labour) – 95,982

Mark Shelford (Conservative) – 91,006

Katy Grant (Green Party) – 64,623

Benet Allen (Liberal Democrat) – 45,864

Mr Shelford declined to give an interview.

