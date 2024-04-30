A 13-year-old boy has died following multiple stabbings in east London as a sword-wielding suspect remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said five people were injured in the attack in Hainault.

Two Met officers suffered wounds that both require surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Speaking at a press conference near the scene, Mr Bell said: “You will be aware that a serious incident occurred here at this location this morning.

“Police and ambulance services were called and deployed to a number of casualties.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.

“The child’s family are being supported firstly by my local officers and now with some specialist officers.”