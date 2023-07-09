Following seven years of no ‘sunlit uplands’ reaching our shores, the British public appear to be getting increasingly frustrated with Brexit. In fact, according to the latest poll from Omnisis, 60% of those who gave a definitive answer now want to rejoin the EU.

Will the UK rejoin the EU? A majority of Brits are keen on the idea

It’s a 12-point swing from that fateful referendum result of 2016. The poll, which was conducted from 6th to 7th July 2023, questioned 1,312 people and is weighted to a national representative population. Moreover, it reflects an almighty shift in popular opinion.

A number of false promises regarding the upsides of leaving the EU, coupled with the harsh realities of withdrawing from the major trading bloc, have resulted in a very underwhelming version of Brexit being implemented.

Even some of the most vocal backers of Brexit have now performed some dramatic u-turns. It was revealed on Sunday that George Eustice, one of the most prominent Brexiteers in Westminster, is in favour of relaxing visa rules for EU citizens to address certain labour shortages.

Omnisis poll shows Brexit losing support rapidly

With the Leavers now getting nostalgic for free movement, it highlights just how little faith the rest of the country has with the Brexit project in its current form. As per the latest data, a significant majority of voters would back a push to rejoin the EU:

Tories left flapping as opinion polls show public condemnation

It caps another week of miserable polling for the Tories. Omnisis also report that Labour holds a 26-point lead over the ruling party, ahead of a General Election in 2024. Rishi Sunak also saw his own approval rating drop by six points, leaving him on -18 overall.

“Labour extended its lead over the Tories to 26 points as 51% of voters said they’d back the party in a general election, a new Omnisis poll has revealed. The pollster’s weekly voter intention tracker showed a three-point increase for Labour this week.”

“Meanwhile, the Conservatives dropped a point to sit on 25%. It’s a double blow for the Tories after the poll also found Rishi Sunak’s net approval fell by six points to -18.” | Omnisis