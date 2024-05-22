Count Binface has taken the news that a general election is to be held on July 4th as proof that “it is meant to be” as he gears up for an election contest against the prime minister.

Brits will go to the polls for a summer election after Rishi Sunak fired the starting gun on the contest, saying it was “the moment for Britain to choose its future”.

The PM has gambled that improved inflation figures and a recovering economy will help him overturn Labour’s 20-point opinion poll lead.

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”

The “uncertain times” call for a “clear plan”, he said.

But he could have a battle on his hands closer to home, with Count Binface indicating that he could stand in his North Yorkshire seat of Richmond.

Rishi Sunak says he will continue as an MP for North Yorkshire after the election if the Tories lose.

Not if I have anything to say about it.#BinDayIsComing — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 17, 2024

Sunak confirmed he will “of course” stay on as an MP if the Conservatives lose the next general election, in his first remarks about what he would do in that scenario.

He won the seat with 63.6 per cent of the vote in 2019, a new-identical result to 2017.

The lowest margin the seat has dropped to is 51.4 per cent in 2015, when Sunak’s share of the vote was carved into by UKIP candidate Matthew Cooke.

Reform UK are likely to stand a candidate in the constituency, although both parties could be blown out of the water by this intergalactic force:

