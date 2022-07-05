Boris Johnson was briefed “in person” about an investigation into the conduct of Chris Pincher when he was a Foreign Office minister, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office has said.

Lord McDonald of Salford has submitted a formal complaint to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone saying the account given by Downing Street was “not true”.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab confirmed that Mr Pincher – who resigned last week over allegations he groped two men in a private members’ club – had been investigated in October 2019 but said it did not lead to any formal disciplinary action.

He said that while he had informed the then chief whip, Mark Spencer, about the investigation he did not believe it was necessary to tell the Prime Minister.

Johnson aware

Downing Street had said that while Mr Johnson was aware of concerns about Mr Pincher when he made him deputy chief whip in February, they had either been resolved or were unsubstantiated.

However, in his letter Lord McDonald said: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’.

“Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong”

In his letter, Lord McDonald said that in the summer of 2019, shortly after Mr Pincher was made Europe minister, a group of officials in the Foreign Office had complained to him about his behaviour.

He said that an investigation into the allegations – which were similar to his alleged behaviour at the Carlton Club – had upheld the complaint.

Letter

Simon McDonald tweeted: “This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth.”

This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/vln9FU4V50 — Simon McDonald (@SimonMcDonaldUK) July 5, 2022

Reactions

A lot of prominent people shared the letter and were concerned about its contents:

1.

This is significant – from former top FCO civil servant to whom complaints were made about Pincher. Accuses No 10 of not telling the truth https://t.co/rmd4sEKOL0 — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) July 5, 2022

2.

This is not normal. https://t.co/4v73ji8V4U — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) July 5, 2022

3.

I know Simon McDonald from my time on @CommonsForeign This is an extraordinary intervention from a senior official. https://t.co/3OtJ6GeZUZ — Mike Gapes ⚒🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@MikeGapes) July 5, 2022

4.

It is beyond time for the Cabinet to save the Conservative Party and the country from the Prime Minister and his purposeless lies and directionless leadership.



He is heaping disgrace upon disgrace. https://t.co/iCMxViIB2P — Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) July 5, 2022

5.

Damning yet craven Tory MPs still defend Boris Johnson. https://t.co/vARAnQpwOS — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) July 5, 2022

6.

Number 10 lied. Again. A government representing the Prime Minister in having no sense of truth, no morality, and increasingly be only dedicated to protecting his interests. For how much longer are we expected to put up with this? https://t.co/xjI7jpDoJa — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) July 5, 2022

7.

The complaint against Pincher was upheld yet Johnson appointed him to a role with duty of care to colleagues – that, not the lying, is what should finish off this rotten administration. https://t.co/BGbv5ZFQRx — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) July 5, 2022

8.

This is well & concisely put, Johnson is lying again + he put people at risk by ignoring Pincher’s previous behaviour. #JohnsonOut161 https://t.co/eIHBps7f7Z — John Irvine (@johnrirvine) July 5, 2022

10.

I am trying to think of a more devastating letter from a long-standing public servant. Sure sacked and resigning ministers write sulfurous letters. But this, written calmly and reasonably, about the conduct of @BorisJohnson and Number 10 is excoriating #ChrisPincher https://t.co/GOoMA16gGu — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) July 5, 2022

11.

Incendiary. The final straw for Cabinet ministers fed up with being ordered to lie on behalf of a lying @borisjohnson? https://t.co/g6ns8GCTtn — Robin Lustig (@robinlustig) July 5, 2022

12.

Johnson’s lie machine has crashed https://t.co/Uebgkiajwl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 5, 2022

Related: Downing Street confirms Johnson WAS aware of concerns about Pincher but didn’t stop his whip appointment