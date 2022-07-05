People found themselves agreeing with Nigel Farage for the first time ever today as he tore into the current state of Britain’s reputation.

Downing Street has been engulfed in yet more chaos after it emerged that Boris Johnson was briefed “in person” about an investigation into the conduct of Chris Pincher when he was a Foreign Office minister.

Lord McDonald of Salford has submitted a formal complaint to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone saying the account given by Downing Street was “not true”.

This is just one in a list of scandals dragging democracy through the mud.

Taking to Twitter, Farage wrote: “The current reputation of British politics is lower than it has ever been in modern times.”

The current reputation of British politics is lower than it has ever been in modern times. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 4, 2022

This comment from James Felton is what we are all here for:

We’re all trying to find who did this — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 5, 2022

Here are some other responses to Farage’s comments:

1.

Wonder who helped with that one? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ivwz3WPRB8 — Dr.V💙⚕️ (@ValiMD) July 4, 2022

2.

They didn’t even have to moon to reach rock bottom ….https://t.co/ggQIO6iBbT — GrumpyScot 💙 (@GrumpyScot) July 4, 2022

3.

It's in a cesspit Nige. Any idea how we got here? — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) July 5, 2022

4.

Man who's just shat on your dinner table complains about the stench and looks sniffily around for the culprit… https://t.co/Zs8mOvzV2s — Steve Paxton (@Steve__Paxton) July 5, 2022

5.

Can’t quite work out if he’s saying this proudly, due to his putrid contribution to the state of U.K. politics, or he’s shocked because he’s finally caught sight of himself in a mirror. Either way, the odious little twat is right for once, but for all the wrong reasons. https://t.co/XTrVhAtuty — Louisa Gummer 🕷💙🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@LouisaGummer) July 5, 2022

6.

Nastiest skid mark in history complains about the state of underpants. https://t.co/H79bO9vATk — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) July 5, 2022

7.

The brass neck https://t.co/uJb8zRuFON — terry christian (@terrychristian) July 5, 2022

8.

At least they didn’t get beaten by a man dressed as a dolphin though … https://t.co/eyS1tYhhk3 pic.twitter.com/FebuF7DnKj — wingingwelchman (@whingywelshman) July 5, 2022

9.

10.

Remember when Fred West tutted about the cowboys who must have fitted that patio… https://t.co/tY2IpCkhgn — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 5, 2022

11.

Funniest tweet of the last ten years. We are living in a state of complete absurdity. https://t.co/ohFnxOPBiK — Lionel Stanbrook 🇪🇺 ⚒ 🕷️🌍 (@stanbrook) July 5, 2022

12.

Hey mate!



Remember when a random 27-year-old got you to admit that you were lying when you convinced millions of people to vote for a Brexit that has trashed the economy and which you now say people don't want? pic.twitter.com/hqgolrLAlK — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 5, 2022

Related: ‘Johnson’s lie machine has crashed:’ Letter by former top civil servant sparks fierce reaction on social media