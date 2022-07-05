Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg joined Andrew Marr for a chat on LBC.

As you would expect the thorny subject of Brexit was a major topic of discussion.

It comes as the UK divorce bill from EU will be billions more than expected.

Rees-Mogg made the point that “we have taken control of our borders, so we now decide who comes in here”, which was “a pretty important gain from Brexit that people wanted.”

Headwinds

“In terms of people’s concerns economically, these are headwinds faced across the world.”

He declared that economic issues are “very little to do with Brexit.”

Andrew wasn’t buying that though, and asked Rees-Mogg: “has red tape increased, decreased or stayed the same as a result of Brexit?”

Rees-Mogg dodged the question: “Ah, but we’re opening up trade deals across the world!”

Andrew continued: “It’s increased, hasn’t it?”, he asked.

Rees-Mogg went on the defensive, and made the bizarre claim that “the EU doesn’t want to buy our goods.”

Watch

Andrew Marr challenges Jacob Rees-Mogg over the OBR forecast that GDP and productivity will be 4% lower than if the UK remained in the EU.



This was his response. @AndrewMarr9 | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/XzKavT48tz — LBC (@LBC) July 4, 2022

He also appeared on BBC’s Newsnight and said a similar line to presenter Kirsty Wark.

As you can see anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray wasn’t impressed.

He wrote: “Earth to Rees-Mogg, come in Rees-Mogg…are you there?” If we leave these people in power any longer we are proper fcuked!”

Watch

"Earth to Rees-Mogg, come in Rees-Mogg…are you there?"

If we leave these people in power any longer we are proper fcuked! https://t.co/4WZjqV4dVH — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 4, 2022

Reactions

It seems that a lot of people think Jacob Rees-Mogg is delusional:

The haunted pencil has never got anything right and he is continuing that trend https://t.co/tueLttZsEb — van der Finz 🐥going 🆙 going ⬇️ (@JamesFinbow) July 4, 2022

The sad thing is that there are people in a England shouting at their radio “Yes, Jacob Rees-Mogg is making a good point”



And those are the people who determine the rules we have to live under https://t.co/56S0FNs0Az — Ash Stronge (@ashstronge) July 4, 2022

Delusional, dangerous and deranged. https://t.co/vmducxPCLA — Sir Edd OBE (@ElectroEdd) July 4, 2022

More denial. It never ends… https://t.co/R5vkDWcrDT — Gammon Hunter (@GammonHunter22) July 4, 2022

This is a straightforward case of @Jacob_Rees_Mogg cynically conflating correlation with causation.



He's banking on his audience being too distracted by his insouciant plummy pantomime to notice.



Low calibre charlatan. https://t.co/VsMkQdgABO — deontologicalrealist 🇺🇦 (@alancolquhoun1) July 5, 2022

While Rees Mogg and the Tories continue to lie egregiously about their Brexit, @UKLabour in effect says we’re stuck with it, time to move on. Heart-sinking stuff really. https://t.co/Sob2jFQJWF — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) July 5, 2022

Mogg is like a naughty little boy that has been found out but continues to pretend https://t.co/XOh49R244B — John Vincent (@Vincent4Reigate) July 5, 2022

