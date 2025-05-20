JD Vance struggled to show much compassion as he reacted to the news that Joe Biden had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” cancer.

Asked by a reporter for a comment on Biden’s diagnosis, the US vice-president initially “wished the best” for the Democrat’s health.

However, he quickly launched into a tone-deaf rant it which he suggested Biden’s health had impeded him during his presidency.

Vance said “we need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

Seemingly using the news of Biden’s cancer as an opportunity to attack him, Vance said the Democrat “wasn’t able to do a good job for the American people because he wasn’t in good enough health.”

He went on to suggest there had been a cover-up over Biden’s health, asking why the American people “didn’t have more accurate information about what he was dealing with.”

Does JD Vance know what empathy and compassion are? pic.twitter.com/Tw1lJtHDXP — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 20, 2025

It was a similar story when president Donald Trump was asked for a comment on Biden’s cancer by reporters at the White House.

After initially describing the news as “very sad”, Trump ended up rambling about himself and bragging about how he had “aced” cognitive tests.

The Trump administration staying as classy as ever…

