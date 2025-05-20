Victoria Derbyshire called out Tory MP Richard Holden over his party’s blind criticism of Keir Starmer’s Brexit reset deal.

Whilst most of the business world has praised the deal for undoing some of the damage of Brexit, the Tories have decided it’s a betrayal of the British public.

So when Tory MP and shadow paymaster general Holden appeared on Newsnight, host Derbyshire decided to highlight just how out of step his party is.

After asking Holden if his party was pro-business, the MP responded: “We certainly are.”

It was then that Derbyshire stopped him in his tracks by reeling off a lengthy list of the amount of business organisations who backed the reset deal, unlike the Tories.

She then asked Holden whether all of these organisations were “wrong.”

Safe to say, Holden was left with egg on his face by the end.

Victoria Derbyshire, take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/CWsDrQkWq5 — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 20, 2025

