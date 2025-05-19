Former US president Joe Biden has released his first comments following his diagnosis with an “aggressive form” of cancer.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Democrat had been diagnosed with stage 9 prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Biden had received the diagnosis on Friday after he saw a doctor for urinary symptoms.

In a post on X on Monday, the 82-year-old shared a picture of him with his wife Jill. In his first public comments since the news of the diagnosis broke, he wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

In a statement on Sunday evening, Biden’s office said that whilst the cancer was a “more aggressive form”, it does “appear to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” they added.

Biden has received messages of support from leaders around the world, including his successor Donald Trump, who said he was “saddened” by the news.

He wrote on Truth Social: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Prostate cancers are given a score on a scale of 6 to 10, called a Gleason score, which measures how the cancerous cells look compared with normal cells.

The 9 score for Biden’s cancer means it is one of the most aggressive forms. However, Biden’s cancer is using hormones to grow and develop, meaning it could be managed by drugs that block or lower the amount of hormones in the body.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Jamin Vinod Brahmbhatt, a urologist at Orlando Health Medical Group, said it would take “weeks or months” to see how Biden responds to treatment.

Related: Furious Trump labels Bruce Springsteen a ‘dried out prune of a rocker’