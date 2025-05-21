Nigel Farage has been slammed for skipping a vital House of Commons debate on the UK-EU Summit because he is on holiday “in France”.

Despite accusing Keir Starmer of “surrendering” to the European Union, the Reform UK leader failed to turn up for a discussion about the trade deal in parliament. Instead, Farage has admitted he has jetted off for a relaxing break in between being the MP for Clacton and having 10 second jobs.

Now, The London Economic has learnt, many East of England MPs and Clacton Labour are furious that Nigel Farage has “prioritised a holiday over representing the people of Clacton” despite recess being less than a week away.

A Clacton Labour spokesperson told The London Economic: “Nigel Farage has one of the poorest attendances of all MPs, turning up for only a third of votes. He already earns hundreds of thousands doing everything other than what he was elected to do – and now he’s off sunbathing instead of representing us in Clacton.

“You’d think the one issue he’d want to make a song and dance about in the chamber is the EU. But maybe he’s gone quiet to avoid the embarrassment – because while he shouted from the sidelines and failed to deliver anything of substance, it’s Labour who have now begun rebuilding Britain, signing three monumental trade deals.

“For all his noise, when it comes to doing the job, he disappears. Clacton deserves an MP who shows up for us, not one who shows off for the cameras and runs away when things get serious.”

Labour MP Connor Naismith raged: “The representation of the people of Clacton is just a hobby horse to him.”

Nigel Farage defended the highly controversial move, saying: “There seems to be great consternation in the press that they have not seen me for 48 hours. Well, they will have to wait some time.

“After months of touring the UK in the run up to our hugely successful local election campaign I will resume travelling the country next week as Reform moves to the next stage.”

“Meanwhile I am having my first overseas break for 3 years, the jungle excepted. Well I say break… plenty of articles and fundraising calls!”

Nigel Farage has previously missed other key debates in parliament. In November, he missed a vote on banning cigarettes, despite campaigning heavily on social media. The Reform leader has also been criticised for visiting America at least eight times since the general election to engage with Donald Trump’s Maga crowd.

Related: Emily Thornberry mocks Nigel Farage for using one “big word” over EU reset deal