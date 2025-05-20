Donald Trump decided to brag about “acing” cognitive tests after he was asked about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, Biden’s office announced the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” prostate cancer. Biden had received the diagnosis on Friday after he saw a doctor for urinary symptoms.

Following the news, Trump had posted a message on Truth Social saying he was “saddened” to hear of Biden’s diagnosis.

However, on Monday he was asked about Biden’s cancer for the first time in person, and he couldn’t help but make it about himself.

When asked by one reporter if he had anything more to say about the news, Trump started off by saying it “was very sad, actually.”

But he went on to say he was “surprised the public wasn’t notified a long time ago”, seemingly suggesting there had been some sort of cover up over the cancer.

And then, he started talking about himself.

“I just had my physical, you saw the results of that particular test,” he said. “I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a physical, good physical.”

Trump continued: “I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announced I aced it. I got them all right, are you proud of me?

Pointing at the reporters in the room and laughing, he added: “If I didn’t get them all right, these people would be after me, it would be not a good situation!”

Reacting to the clip on social media, many called out Trump for failing to show some common decency and sympathy for his predecessor.

One person commented: “As usual, he managed to make a question about Biden‘s cancer diagnosis all about himself. I can’t understand how any intelligent people admire this person.”

Another said: “The usual narcissistic “Me! Me! Me!” in response to any question.”

“Classy as always,” a third wrote sarcastically.

