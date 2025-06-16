Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Angela Rayner has “rizz” in a bizarre endorsement of the deputy prime minister.

The former Tory cabinet likened Rayner to Boris Johnson by saying she is “funny” and has “great charm”, adding she would be a “much more effective Labour leader” than Keir Starmer as she could better “appeal to voters”.

When asked about the deputy PM by the Telegraph’s Daily T podcast, he said: “Oh, I think she’s very effective. She’s got great charm. I mean, I met her once or twice in the House of Commons and she’s a Labour person you can speak to very easily.

“She’s quite happy to chat to [Tories]. She’s quite funny.

“I did an awards thing for cartoonists and she made a much funnier and better speech than I did. She was very good and charming and she’s charismatic. She would be a much more effective Labour leader in appealing to voters because she’s fun.

“She’s a bit like a female Boris Johnson. Not sure either of them be complimented by that comparison but she’s got that personal magnetism that people like. She is rizz, I think. Is that the right term? She’s rizz?”

Sir Jacob’s comments come after it was announced that his reality TV show, Meet The Rees-Moggs, was axed after just one series.

A TV insider told the Sun: “Although the critics seemed to lap up the ridiculousness of the show, it didn’t quite get the response from audiences they had hoped for.

“Though it was easy to see how the series could run and run, the feeling among the execs was this should be a one-off capturing of a moment in time, namely the last general election.”

