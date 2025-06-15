Reform’s chaotic time in local government showed no signs of stabilising this week, as a further two councillors lost their roles after only being elected in the previous month. A total of nine councillors have now left their positions within the last six weeks.

Reform continue to haemorrhage newly appointed councillors

The exodus seems to be matching the upheaval at the very top of the Reform pyramid. Zia Yusuf’s brief departure and subsequent return was accompanied by the resignation of DOGE lead Nathaniel Fried. The unit has since put Aaron Banks in charge.

Earlier this year, Rupert Lowe dramatically had the whip suspended following a very public spat with Nigel Farage. The tumultuous nature of the party’s leadership seems to be having an effect lower down the pecking order, with several of the outgoing councillors pulled up for their bad behaviour.

Resigned, suspended, expelled – how Reform councillors have dropped out

Donna Edmunds was the first to leave, after she openly admitted her intentions to defect to a new party led by Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe. This, despite no such organisation existing yet. She quit her position just a few days after the 1 May Local Elections.

Two other councillors have since been expelled by Reform. Wayne Titley, who demanded that migrants crossing the channel should be met by ‘a volley of gunfire’, and Mark Broadhurst, who shared a pro-Hitler meme deriding Muslims, were given their marching orders last month.

‘A whiff of incompetence’

We then get to the latest flies to drop. John Bailey, of Durham County Council, has quit his post due to ill-health. However, Daniel Taylor – a representative of Kent County Council – was suspended ‘due to a police matter’. Some vetting process they’ve got, there…

Hope Not Hate have lambasted the party for displaying ‘incompetence’ across all levels.

“In the six weeks that have passed since the 2025 local elections, Reform UK has somehow managed to lose nine of its newly elected councillors to resignations, suspensions and expulsions. Two of these councillors have also resigned in the last week.”

“The reasons vary, but all contain a whiff of the incompetence and strife that has dogged the party throughout its history at the national and local level. How many of the Class of ‘25 will still be in their seats when the 2029 Local Elections roll around? Stay tuned…” | Hope Not Hate

Which Reform councillors elected on 1 May 2025 have already left their roles?