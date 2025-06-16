The US embassy in Tel Aviv has reportedly suffered damage amidst the latest Iranian air strikes on the city last night, the ambassador to Israel has said.

An attack that saw multiple residential buildings destroyed in a strike just a few hundred metres from the US embassy branch with the location suffering minor damage.

No staff were injured but the embassy will remain closed, ambassador Mike Huckabee said.

He said the embassy in Tel Aviv was damaged “from concussions of Iranian missile hits” near the building.

Our @usembassyjlm US Embassy in Israel & Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 16, 2025

Much concern has been made over the US entering into the war, however, so far US President Trump has refrained from accepting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s requests for help.

Five people were killed in Israel in the latest overnight strikes while dozens more were injured.

The cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa have been targeted primarily with the death toll across Israel rising to 19 since Friday.

Meanwhile, The Iranian Health Ministry said late on Sunday that 224 people have been killed since Israel’s attacks began as per the BBC.

Spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said on social media that 1,277 other people were hospitalised. He asserted that more than 90% of the casualties were civilians.

Israel defence minister Israel Katz has warned that the residents of Tehran will “pay the price and soon”, after Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa before dawn.

Tensions have been rising in the middle East, notably over Iran’s failure to comply with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, producing almost weapons grade uranium, which it is forbidden from doing.

However, Iran have maintained it has no intention to produce nuclear weapons, and was in fact looking to get rid of its enriched uranium.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains transfixed on this matter though.

Speaking to Fox News he said: “The issue here is not de-escalation. The issue here is not ceasefire. The issue is to stop those things that threaten our survival.”

