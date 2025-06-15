We’ve seen a lot in the way of protest and activism in recent weeks, culminating in the anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ demonstrations on Saturday. However, a new cause has gained viral fame in recent days – and the Ghana Drunkards Association are being hailed as heroes online.

Ghana Drunkards Association issues ultimatum to government

The organisation, led by its president Moses Onyah, has taken the initiative to the Ghanaian Government, issuing them with a three-week ultimatum to bring down the price of alcohol nationwide. The state has intervened to lower the costs of other goods, and Onyah wants them to follow suit.

“We’ve heard that the Ghana cedi has appreciated against the dollar, forcing the president to reduce the price of goods in the market. The Ghana Drunkards Association… is highlighting what they perceive as inconsistent policy application across different commodity categories.”

“He has reduced the price of transport and food items in the market; however, they have not had anything about alcohol. We are therefore calling on the president and the minister of trade that we have given them a 3-week grace period to find a solution.” | Ghana Drunkards Association

The group of all groups pursuing lower alcohol prices

Their rallying call has been amplified on social media, with one Tweet on the matter receiving almost one million views and thousands of interactions. The Ghana Drunkards Association also claims to have roughly 16 million members – which is almost half the entire population of the country.

Perhaps take that stat with a pinch of salt… and save it for a tequila slammer.

The Association has threatened that its 16.65… pic.twitter.com/X5EaRaVHN3 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 14, 2025

Ghana Drunkards Association threaten ‘demonstration’

The local currency has surged against the US Dollar, forcing the government to adjust various pricing structures. Should the government fail to meet the three-week deadline, local media reports that the Association will mobilise millions of their members to stage a ‘mass demonstration’.

Though their new found viral fame has exposed them to a global audience, the Ghana Drunkards Association have their fans back home. Moses Onyah raised a few eyebrows with his signature back in December, signing off a communication with this exceptional signature…