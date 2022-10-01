An LBC caller says he will be voting Labour for the first time ever at the next general election.

Speaking to James O’Brien, he said the party is “failing miserably” following years of governance, with the mini-budget seemingly the straw that will break the camel’s back.

According to the latest polling, Labour has taken an astonishing 33-point lead over the Conservatives after a week of market turmoil.

The YouGov poll for The Times finds Tory support has fallen by seven points in the past four days amid fears the government’s plans will lead to spiralling interest rate rises.

It is thought to be the largest poll lead enjoyed by any party with any pollster since the late 1990s.

"I've been a Conservative voter my whole life…I'm seriously, seriously going to vote Labour for the first time in my life," says this police officer.

"The Conservatives are failing, failing absolutely miserably, and it's worrying."



September 30, 2022

