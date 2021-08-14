In another move that is likely to raise questions about civil service neutrality, Priti Patel has appointed the former head of a hard-right anti-tax pressure group and former editor of a conservative blog to a key government role.

Jonathan Isaby, the former chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, which campaigns for lower government spending and lower taxes, is the home secretary’s new communications private secretary, a taxpayer-funded role.

He is also the former editor of ConservativeHome and editor of Brexit Central.

Here he talking about Ireland leaving the EU when they see the UK thriving after Brexit…

Watch

Here’s Jonathan Isaby, who has been appointed communications private secretary to Priti Patel, talking shite about Ireland leaving the EU when they see the UK thriving after brexit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OBOXEHz4uf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 13, 2021

Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary, said: “We know Priti Patel is under fire from Tory MPs for failing to get a grip of crime and only last month the Police Federation declared no confidence in her. So it’s no wonder she is desperate to bring in an extra spin doctor.

“But there must be serious questions about someone with such close personal political ties to the home secretary could be appointed. Yet again it’s one rule for the Tories and their mates, and another for everyone else.”

The Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: “The Tories have form on shelving meritocracy for chumocracy.

“People are tired of out of touch Conservative Ministers handing out government jobs to their chums, it’s the last thing we need when trying to recover from the pandemic.

“This appointment raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to civil service neutrality. The public expect taxpayers’ money to recruit politically neutral civil servants, not just fill the pockets of Tory supporters.”

