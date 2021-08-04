Police bosses have renewed pleas for pay increases, telling Home Secretary Priti Patel that officers “deserve better”.
National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt has written to Patel off the back of heavy criticism and concern over a staff wages.
Last week police representatives marched on Downing Street after it was announced that officers who earn more than £24,000 will be subject to a pay freeze this year, compared with NHS staff who will receive a three per cent increase, and firefighters and local government workers who will receive 1.5 per cent.
In his letter to the home secretary this week, Hewitt said: “There is no question that properly rewarding our incredible people is now a significant issue of concern for chief constables.
“We simply believe they deserve better and that it is the responsibility of government to address this across the forthcoming spending period.”
‘Significant personal risk’
He cited the role performed by police staff during the pandemic, which has often seen frontline officers deployed “at significant personal risk to them and their families”.
Hewitt, who has previously appeared at Downing Street coronavirus briefings alongside the home secretary, said: “For many it feels unfair and that their contribution is undervalued.
“And, unlike other parts of the public service, officers do not have the option of industrial action to make their case more strongly.
“As the government makes spending decisions over coming months, we urge you to fund a settlement which properly reflects the important and complex work police officers do, and starts to address the pay shortfall.”
The letter comes after the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents more than 130,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, passed a motion of no confidence in Patel last month over pay.
Related: Johnson goes to Scotland – but snubs meeting with Sturgeon
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .